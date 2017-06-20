Police identify 'armed and dangerous' man accused of impersonating federal agent

Columbia Police are now seeking a man also being sought by Lexington Police for impersonating a U.S. Marshal at two Midlands area GameStop locations.

CPD has positively identified the man as 43-year-old Buddy Mount. Mount, according to police, is accused of stealing a BB gun, holster, and knife from Academy Sports on Park Terrace Circle on June 17.

A short time later, CPD says, Mount entered the two GameStop stores on Sunset Boulevard and Broad River Road wearing a utility belt with a holstered canister of mace and a handgun on his waist.

Mount reportedly told employees he needed access to inspect gaming consoles at the stores. Employees at neither store complied. However, CPD says Mount told an employee he would return with an arrest warrant. At last check, Mount has still not returned to the store.

Mount is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

