Police identify 'armed and dangerous' man accused of impersonating federal agent

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
Columbia Police are now seeking a man also being sought by Lexington Police for impersonating a U.S. Marshal at two Midlands area GameStop locations.More >>
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.More >>
Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Three men have been arrested on federal drug charges after a raid on a house in Columbia this weekend.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.More >>
