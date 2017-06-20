Oversleeping church worker causes late start for one polling place

As voters in South Carolina Congressional District 5 head to the polls Tuesday morning to choose between two men to replace former Congressman Mick Mulvaney, voters in one precinct had to deal with a bizarre issue.

Voters at the Harmony Baptist Church in Elgin showed up Tuesday and found their polling place was closed, according to state election officials.

Those officials say the reason for why the polling place was closed was simple: it seems the person put in charge of opening the church overslept.

Election officials quickly managed to get the police to wake up the church representative and get them to open the doors.

About 12 to 15 people showed up before the doors open and were given the chance to vote via a paper ballot or return to vote later. All chose the paper ballot.

Voters in District 5 have the choice between Democrat Archie Parnell and Republican Ralph Norman.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.