Election Tuesday for SC House seat

Tuesday is a special election for voters who live in the South Carolina House District 70.

The seat formerly held by Joe Neal covers parts of Richland and Sumter counties.

Democrat Wendy Brawley and Republican Bill Strickland are the candidates.

Neal died in February, leaving the seat vacant.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.