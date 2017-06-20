Voters to decide 5th District Congressional seat

Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District decide Tuesday who will represent them in Washington.

Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are candidates in a special election to fill the house seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who is now the White House Budget Director.

The 5th District includes Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Newberry, York and Sumter Counties.

Tuesday's special election has garnered far less national attention than the race on Tuesday in Georgia's 6th District, which is seen as an early test for the Trump administration.

South Carolina's contest between millionaire developer Norman and former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Parnell has attracted big-name backers on both sides but nonetheless remained comparatively low-key.

Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years until Mulvaney defeated longtime incumbent John Spratt in 2010. Norman has aligned himself with Trump, while Parnell has argued he best represents the viewpoints of the sprawling district.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.