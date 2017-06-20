Men's fitness group works out to honor Midlands soldier killed i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Men's fitness group works out to honor Midlands soldier killed in Afghanistan 5 years ago

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
1st Lt. Ryan Rawl (Source: Rawl family) 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl (Source: Rawl family)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It was five years ago Tuesday when three U.S. service members from South Carolina were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl of Lexington, Specialist John Meador of Columbia and Sergeant First Class Thomas Matthew of Easley all died in the explosion while serving with the 133rd Military Police Academy.

Five years later, their sacrifice has not been forgotten.

Tuesday morning, a Midlands men's fitness group honored the legacy of Lt. Rawl during its early-morning workout. About 70 members of the Lake Murray F-3 Depot group honored Rawl during their workout at Ballentine Park Tuesday morning.

"We're remembering those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, particularly Ryan Rawl from Lexington," SC Representative and F3 member Nathan Ballantine said. "It's all about remembering sacrifice and what they do to keep us free to allow us to do what we do each and every day."

F3 stands for fitness, fellowship and faith. It has been active in the Midlands for more than four years.

Rawl also was a Richland County Sheriff's deputy and a school resource officer in Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott also participated in the workout.

During the F3 workout, the leader wore some items that Rawl's parents gave him.

Coming up on July 4th, the RCSD will hold a boot camp at the State House to remember Ryan. 

