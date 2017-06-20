Men's fitness group works out to honor Midlands soldier killed in Afghanistan 5 years ago

Friends, coworkers, and strangers are keeping up a salute in muscle power and perspiration to remember a fallen hero.

Friends, coworkers, and strangers are keeping up a salute in muscle power and perspiration to remember a fallen hero.

Four years later, community still rallies behind Ryan Rawl

Four years later, community still rallies behind Ryan Rawl

Christy Meador lost her husband and daughter's father, Sgt. John Meador last month in Afghanistan.

Christy Meador lost her husband and daughter's father, Sgt. John Meador last month in Afghanistan. "I think about him constantly," she said. "I talk to him everyday. When I put her down at night I tell

The last of three South Carolina Army National Guard soldiers killed last week in a bomb attack in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Sunday.

Funeral services for three South Carolina Army National Guard soldiers killed last week in a bomb attack in Afghanistan are scheduled for the weekend.

Diane and Stanley Rawl were at home the day they received the news about their son’s death. June 20, 2012 is a day that changed their lives forever.

Diane and Stanley Rawl were at home the day they received the news about their son’s death. June 20, 2012 is a day that changed their lives forever.

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl was only 30 years old when he was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. (SOURCE: WISTV)

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl was only 30 years old when he was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. (SOURCE: WISTV)

Midlands veteran killed by suicide bomber will never be forgotten

Midlands veteran killed by suicide bomber will never be forgotten

It was five years ago Tuesday when three U.S. service members from South Carolina were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl of Lexington, Specialist John Meador of Columbia and Sergeant First Class Thomas Matthew of Easley all died in the explosion while serving with the 133rd Military Police Academy.

Five years later, their sacrifice has not been forgotten.

Tuesday morning, a Midlands men's fitness group honored the legacy of Lt. Rawl during its early-morning workout. About 70 members of the Lake Murray F-3 Depot group honored Rawl during their workout at Ballentine Park Tuesday morning.

"We're remembering those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, particularly Ryan Rawl from Lexington," SC Representative and F3 member Nathan Ballantine said. "It's all about remembering sacrifice and what they do to keep us free to allow us to do what we do each and every day."

F3 stands for fitness, fellowship and faith. It has been active in the Midlands for more than four years.

Rawl also was a Richland County Sheriff's deputy and a school resource officer in Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott also participated in the workout.

During the F3 workout, the leader wore some items that Rawl's parents gave him.

Coming up on July 4th, the RCSD will hold a boot camp at the State House to remember Ryan.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.