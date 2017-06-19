Midlands drive-thru theatre working on repairs after lightning strike

A direct lightning strike over the weekend has damaged equipment across the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, according to their Facebook page.

The popular drive through in Saluda County wrote that lightning damaged equipment on all three fields. There is maintenance underway to ensure that the screens are in working order for Thursday's show and this weekend's showings.

There will be more updates to come on their Facebook page and on their website.

