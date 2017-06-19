Despite not being drafted, Dozier inks free agent deal with Lakers

One of Columbia’s favorite sons will continue his basketball career in the NBA.

Former Spring Valley standout and Gamecocks star PJ Dozier, despite not being picked up in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, has inked a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBC Sports.

Dozier was the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer behind teammate Sindarius Thornwell averaging 13.9 points per game. However, he led the team in assists averaging 2.8 per contest.

The former Viking was instrumental in helping South Carolina earn their first tournament win since 1973 by posting 21 points against Marquette.

During South Carolina’s Final Four run, Dozier was named to the 2017 East Regional All-Tournament Team and scored double figures in each of the team’s tournament games including a game-high 17 points in Carolina’s 77-73 loss to Gonzaga.

In his career, Dozier averaged 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.