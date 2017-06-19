Thornwell taken in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Bucks

Sindarius Thornwell is headed to the NBA.

The former Gamecocks guard was picked in the second round of Thursday’s NBA Draft as the 48th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thornwell, named the SEC Player of the Year and the 2017 East Regional Most Outstanding Player, averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game during his senior campaign with the Gamecocks.

The Lancaster native either led or shared the lead in scoring 22 times while being the top player in steals 20 times this past year.

During South Carolina’s Final Four run, Thornwell posted 23.6 points per game and seven rebounds per contest.

Thornwell started 31 of 37 games for USC and was named SEC Player of the Week twice. In 132 contests, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and three assists per game. He ended his career third in points (1,941 points), first in games started, third in free throws (570), 10th in rebounds (684), and ninth in assists (390).

