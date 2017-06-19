6 GA inmates praised for saving officer will receive reduced sentences

POLK COUNTY, GA (WIS) - After two Georgia dangerous inmates escaped and caused fright throughout the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office praised the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.

According to a post on the Polk Co., GA Sheriff's Office Facebook page, six inmates jumped to action on June 12, saving an officer on their detail as he passed out.

The post says that the inmates called 911 on the officer's work phone and removed his outer carrier vest to cool him off and administer CPR. It was 76 degrees with 100 percent humidity when the officer passed out. One of the inmates said the officer was unconscious for a minute.

As a result, the six inmates were treated to a pizza party as a reward.

"As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer," the post says.

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moates told additional Atlanta media outlets on Tuesday that he would fight get the six inmates reduced sentences.

One of the inmates, Greg Williams, told NBC-affiliate WXIA in Atlanta that helping the officer was the right thing to do.

"When that happened, in my opinion, it wasn't about who is in jail and who wasn't," Williams said. "It was about a man going down and we had to help him."

