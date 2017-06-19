6 GA inmates praised for helping distressed officer

A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Nearly two years after the history-making flood of 2015 a badly damaged bridge in the county could now be on its way to replacement.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
If you were wondering who President Donald Trump is rooting for in the SC-5 election, you won't have to wonder anymore.More >>
Two library locations in Richland County are closing for renovations on July 1 at 6 p.m.More >>
SLED is now investigating after the Sumter County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter alleging possible misconduct by high-ranking Sumter County School District employees as the district struggles with budgetary issues.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
Deputies in Kershaw County have arrested two men documented as “Blood” gang members.More >>
