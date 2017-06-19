Pair of library locations to close for renovations

Two library locations in Richland County are closing for renovations on July 1 at 6 p.m.

Officials say the Northeast (7490 Parklane Road) and Wheatley (931 Woodrow Street) locations will be closed for the next 12-18 months.

The Northeast location will nearly $5 million while the Wheatley location will cost more than $1 million. Both projects were approved after Richland County residents voted to pass a $59 million bond referendum back in 2013.

The Northeast location will have a teaching kitchen, a large meeting room, and exterior improvements. As for the Wheatley location, it will have a designated children’s area, a nursing mother’s room, and patio space.

Because of these closings, customers who have holds at either branch are asked to choose an alternate pickup location.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.