Two gang members arrested on drug, weapon charges

Deputies in Kershaw County have arrested two men documented as “Blood” gang members.

The two men were approached while they were sitting in a silver Honda at the Camden West Inn. Once deputies reached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana. Both men admitted to smoking in the vehicle. Following the admission, deputies searched the vehicle and found five ounces of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Dixon, 22, admitted that he was in possession of the marijuana and later told officials that he sold marijuana. Gary told deputies that he purchased the weapon “on the street.”

Gary has been charged with possession of a stolen pistol. Previously, Gary had been arrested for numerous counts of burglary, second-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, breaking into motor vehicles, simple possession of marijuana, shoplifting, and discharging a firearm.

Dixon has been charged with intent to distribute marijuana. Previously, Dixon had been arrested for numerous counts of petty larceny, numerous counts of breaking into motor vehicles, criminal conspiracy, burglary, and simple possession of marijuana.

Both men are currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

