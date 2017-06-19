Gamecocks hire Chuck Martin as men’s basketball assistant

Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It’s just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.More >>
Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Marguis Forge is making good on a promise he made 22 years ago when he graduated valedictorian from Autaugaville High School.More >>
Belhaven was forced to cancel a long scheduled satellite camp in Baton Rouge. It wasn't until Division-1 programs Texas and Houston were added to the mix that LSU took issue with the camp.More >>
Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...More >>
LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.More >>
Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.More >>
The sophomore ace will start Game 1 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday. The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
