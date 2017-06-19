Gamecocks hire Chuck Martin as men’s basketball assistant

Marist coach Chuck Martin yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the NIT Preseason Tip-Off, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former Indiana assistant coach Chuck Martin is now joining the South Carolina men’s basketball coaching staff.

“I’m really excited to join Frank Martin and his staff here at South Carolina,” Chuck Martin said. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that he has built and I’m excited to be a part of the community here in Columbia. I’m really looking forward to learning from one of the best coaches in the country.”

Martin helped the Hoosiers win the Big Ten title in 20-16 and reach two NCAA tournaments in the last three years.

Before working at Indiana, Martin was a head coach at Marist from 2008 to 2013. He also has worked as an assistant at Memphis under John Calipari, St. John’s, Drexel, and Manhattan.

“Extremely excited to add Chuck Martin to our staff,” Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin said. “Chuck brings unbelievable experience after working on different staffs with John Calipari, Norm Roberts and Tom Crean, along with being a head coach himself at Marist. His enthusiasm for people is what won me over that he would be a great fit for how we work at the University of South Carolina.”

In April, South Carolina assistant coach Matt Figger was announced as the new head coach at Austin Peay University.

Excited to join the family ... Can't wait for this new journey to begin#Gamecocks... https://t.co/V5oo6Go16t — Chuck Martin (@ChuckMartin_SC) June 19, 2017

