President tweets support of GOP candidate in SC-5

Noman (L) and Parnell (R) will face-off during a special election on Tuesday, June 20. (Source: WIS)

If you were wondering who President Donald Trump is rooting for in the SC-5 special election on June 20, you won't have to wonder anymore.

President Trump tweeted his support of businessman Ralph Norman, saying in two different tweets that Normal would be "fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...getting great border security and healthcare."

Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

....getting great border security and healthcare. #VoteRalphNorman tomorrow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

Norman is running against Democrat Archie Parnell in a special election to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who is now a member of the Trump Administration as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Normal thanked the president for his support.

The president also tweeted about another hotly contested seat in the House of Representatives - Georgia's Sixth District, tweeting support for conservative Karen Handel.

Karen Handel's opponent in #GA06 can't even vote in the district he wants to represent.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

....because he doesn't even live there! He wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare. On Tuesday, #VoteKarenHandel. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

