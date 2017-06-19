President tweets support of GOP candidate in SC-5

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
The search for a missing swimmer in the Congaree River has concluded for the second day and come to an inconclusive end.More >>
If you were wondering who President Donald Trump is rooting for in the SC-5 election, you won't have to wonder anymore.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
Lexington Police are looking for a man who claimed himself to be an agent of the U.S. Marshal's Office while making a stop at two Midlands-area GameStop locations.More >>