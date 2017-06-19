President tweets support of GOP candidate in SC-5 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

President tweets support of GOP candidate in SC-5

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Noman (L) and Parnell (R) will face-off during a special election on Tuesday, June 20. (Source: WIS) Noman (L) and Parnell (R) will face-off during a special election on Tuesday, June 20. (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

If you were wondering who President Donald Trump is rooting for in the SC-5 special election on June 20, you won't have to wonder anymore. 

President Trump tweeted his support of businessman Ralph Norman, saying in two different tweets that Normal would be "fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...getting great border security and healthcare." 

Norman is running against Democrat Archie Parnell in a special election to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who is now a member of the Trump Administration as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. 

Normal thanked the president for his support. 

The president also tweeted about another hotly contested seat in the House of Representatives - Georgia's Sixth District, tweeting support for conservative Karen Handel. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly