Police: Man impersonating US Marshal wanted to inspect game consoles

Lexington Police are looking for a man who claimed himself to be an agent of the U.S. Marshal's Office while making a stop at two Midlands-area GameStop locations.

According to police, the man walked into two GameStop locations on Sunset Boulevard and Broad River Road over the weekend and told employees he needed access to inspect gaming consoles at the stores.

The man, approximately 50 years old with a stocky build and dark hair, reportedly flashed a badge to employees and was wearing handcuffs and possibly a holster on his waist.

Employees did not allow him to inspect anything, police said.

He was seen leaving both locations in a black 4 door sedan, possibly a VW Passat.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

