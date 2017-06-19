Man who live streamed Myrtle Beach shooting 'froze,' 'just kept watching'

A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.

Bubba Hinson, who was visiting the beach over the weekend, explained what he saw.

“Well when the crowd got to Fourth Avenue North, they kind of surrounded a car and then seconds later, they were running, a fight broke out, and a shooting happened,” Hinson said.

Hinson said moments later, a security guard ran out in an effort to gain control of the situation.

"And we saw him go down to the bush, we saw people laying on the ground and next thing you know, the shooter gets in a car and just drives off like nothing happened," Hinson said.

The shooting happened on Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard on Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after police received calls about a large crowd.

Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

