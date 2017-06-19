South Carolina seeks AG Sessions' help on cellphone threats

By Jody Barr - bio | email LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lee County Correctional Officer survived being shot six times after an attack at his home. The State Law Enforcement Division says the officer was theMore >>
A Lee County Correctional Officer survived being shot six times after an attack at his home. The State Law Enforcement Division says the officer was the target of a hit called in by an inmate inside a Lee County prison cell. Now, he wants Congress to change the law, and prevent prison cell calls from going through.More >>
Stirling has been outspoken on the dangers of cellphones, which he says allow inmates unfettered ability to communicate among themselves and the outside world. He says it allows inmates to plot violent uprisings and carry on criminal enterprises.
Stirling says jamming cell signals behind bars is the best fix. But a decades-old law says federal officials can grant permission to jam the public airwaves only to federal agencies, not state or local ones.
