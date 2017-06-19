South Carolina seeks AG Sessions' help on cellphone threats

South Carolina officials are looking for a person they say tried to use a drone to sneak cellphones and other contraband into a maximum-security prison.

South Carolina officials are looking for a person they say tried to use a drone to sneak cellphones and other contraband into a maximum-security prison.

A Lee County Correctional Officer survived being shot six times after an attack at his home. The State Law Enforcement Division says the officer was the target of a hit called in by an inmate inside a Lee County prison cell. Now, he wants Congress to change the law, and prevent prison cell calls from going through.

By Jody Barr - bio | email LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lee County Correctional Officer survived being shot six times after an attack at his home. The State Law Enforcement Division says the officer was the

Corrections officials say contraband cell phones are among the top security threats within prisons, and federal officials are in South Carolina to learn more about the problem.

Corrections officials say contraband cell phones are among the top security threats within prisons, and federal officials are in South Carolina to learn more about the problem.

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's chief prisons official is asking the nation's top prosecutor for help combatting the dangers of cellphones behind bars.

In a letter provided to The Associated Press, Corrections director Bryan Stirling earlier this month wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking his support in trying to get permission to jam cell signals behind bars.

Stirling has been outspoken on the dangers of cellphones, which he says allow inmates unfettered ability to communicate among themselves and the outside world. He says it allows inmates to plot violent uprisings and carry on criminal enterprises.

Stirling says jamming cell signals behind bars is the best fix. But a decades-old law says federal officials can grant permission to jam the public airwaves only to federal agencies, not state or local ones.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.