South Carolina seeks AG Sessions' help on cellphone threats

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's chief prisons official is asking the nation's top prosecutor for help combatting the dangers of cellphones behind bars.

In a letter provided to The Associated Press, Corrections director Bryan Stirling earlier this month wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking his support in trying to get permission to jam cell signals behind bars.

Stirling has been outspoken on the dangers of cellphones, which he says allow inmates unfettered ability to communicate among themselves and the outside world. He says it allows inmates to plot violent uprisings and carry on criminal enterprises.

Stirling says jamming cell signals behind bars is the best fix. But a decades-old law says federal officials can grant permission to jam the public airwaves only to federal agencies, not state or local ones.

