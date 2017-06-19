State again taking over failing SC school district

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's education superintendent is again taking over the state's worst-performing school district, 18 years after the last emergency declaration failed to turn the schools around.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Monday she's taking control of Allendale County's four schools from the locally elected school board. The move comes a decade after the local board regained full authority.

Spearman hopes a different strategy produces better results.

Since 1998, state law has allowed South Carolina's superintendent to take over persistently failing schools or districts.

Allendale County remains the only place that's occurred - largely because officials didn't want to revisit what became a nightmare for then-Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum.

Rural Allendale County is one of the state's poorest counties. Its students posted the state's worst scores on standardized tests taken last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.