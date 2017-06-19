Teen arrested in connection to car break-in investigation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Teen arrested in connection to car break-in investigation

Raheem Antwann Brown (Source: CPD) Raheem Antwann Brown (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police arrested a teen accused of breaking into vehicles.

Police charged Raheem Antwann Brown, 19, with breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny. He is accused of pulling on several door handles on June 19 just after midnight on Meadow Street.

Police were called to the area and eventually found him about a block away on Blossom Street. After talking to officers, police say Brown admitted he was pulling door handles and broke into at least two vehicles.

Brown is accused of stealing ammunition, insurance documents and vehicle paperwork. Police say they recovered the stolen items.

