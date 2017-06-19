Police search for armed robber who stole woman's car, purse outside gym

Columbia Police are searching for a man who robbed a 69-year-old woman of her vehicle and purse outside a gym Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., police were called to the Planet Fitness on Garners Ferry Road where the woman said as she was leaving the gym, an armed man approached her and demanded her vehicle. Her purse was inside the vehicle.

The woman was not injured. Police have not yet released a description of the man. The stolen vehicle was a Ford Escape, no color or model year given.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

