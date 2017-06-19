Police search for armed robber who stole woman's car, purse outside gym

The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
South Carolina's chief prisons official is asking the nation's top prosecutor for help combatting the dangers of cellphones behind bars.More >>
South Carolina's chief prisons official is asking the nation's top prosecutor for help combatting the dangers of cellphones behind bars.More >>
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.More >>
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.More >>
South Carolina's education superintendent is again taking over the state's worst-performing school district, 18 years after the last emergency declaration failed to turn the schools around.More >>
South Carolina's education superintendent is again taking over the state's worst-performing school district, 18 years after the last emergency declaration failed to turn the schools around.More >>
SLED is now investigating after the Sumter County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter alleging possible misconduct by high-ranking Sumter County School District employees as the district struggles with budgetary issues.More >>
SLED is now investigating after the Sumter County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter alleging possible misconduct by high-ranking Sumter County School District employees as the district struggles with budgetary issues.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.More >>