'Retaliation' the motive after two arrested in Friday murder

Two have been arrested and charged in connection for what the Richland County Sheriff's Department says was "retaliation" for a previous dispute.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, Freddie Lamont Mitchell, 20, and Jordan Taylor, 17, are both being charged with murder in connection with a Friday shooting on Patterson Road.

Deangelo Henderson, 20, of Columbia died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

More charges could be coming soon.

