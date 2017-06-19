'Retaliation' the motive after two arrested in Friday murder - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Retaliation' the motive after two arrested in Friday murder

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two have been arrested and charged in connection for what the Richland County Sheriff's Department says was "retaliation" for a previous dispute.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, Freddie Lamont Mitchell, 20, and Jordan Taylor, 17, are both being charged with murder in connection with a Friday shooting on Patterson Road.

Deangelo Henderson, 20, of Columbia died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

More charges could be coming soon.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly