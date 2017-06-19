SCDOT plans lane shift on Garners Ferry Road bridge

The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to shift lanes on its construction project on the Garners Ferry Road bridge over Mill Creek.

SCDOT is in the process of replacing the bridges for lanes on US 76/US 378, near Old Garners Ferry Road.

On Thursday, westbound traffic will shift onto the newly constructed roadway and bridge while eastbound traffic remains on the detour roadway and bridge.

The existing eastbound bridge will then be removed and replaced. The final phase of construction will be to shift the eastbound traffic from the detour roadway and detour bridge and back onto the newly constructed roadway and eastbound bridge. Once this has been completed, the detour roadway and detour bridge will be removed.

Pending weather delays on Thursday the new traffic shift will affect westbound US 76/US 378 from Old Hopkins Road to Old Garners Ferry Road. The westbound US 76/US 378 traffic will be shifted into its final position on a newly constructed roadway and bridge.

The next phase of the project is to remove and reconstruct the existing eastbound bridge.

