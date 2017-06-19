Man injured in Sunday shooting, RCSD investigating

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Stanford Street, off Fairfield Road, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Curtis Wilson with the RCSD says a vehicle pulled up to the man and someone inside fired several shots at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Deputies did not give a description of the vehicle or the person who fired the shots.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

