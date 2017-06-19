Man injured in Sunday shooting, RCSD investigating

The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
The search for a missing swimmer in the Congaree River resumed Monday morning.More >>
The search for a missing swimmer in the Congaree River resumed Monday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday afternoon.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday afternoon.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting overnight. Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Sheriff's Department says two people were hurt in the shooting on Metze Road.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting overnight. Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Sheriff's Department says two people were hurt in the shooting on Metze Road.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 4 p.m. on Cherry Road near Automall Parkway in front of a Cook Out.More >>