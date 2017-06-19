Richland Co. deputies investigating overnight drive-by shooting

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting overnight.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Sheriff's Department says two people were hurt in the shooting on Metze Road, off Broad River Road. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Wilson says.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made yet.

No other information is available, but if you know anything that can help investigators, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

