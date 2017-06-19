Wet week ahead as First Alert team watches the tropics

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.

An unsettled pattern is shaping up for much of this week as two weather events will affect the state.

First, a cold front will push just far enough into the southeast, stalling out over the Upstate or NC mountains, Monday through Tuesday giving us a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the state in a Marginal risk Monday.



The second, an area of Low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is expected to get a bit more organized over the next 24-36 hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico (the Gulf at the moment has a huge amount of wind shear and would limit the growth of the system). In any event, it has the potential to develop into a tropical system the next few days, giving the southeast an abundant amount of moisture to work with for widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday – Friday.



This is a changing situation and the FIrst Alert team will be watching the conditions closely.



Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon, some storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds (a few storms could be severe) highs lower 90s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some storm will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs upper 80s



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some storm will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs middle to upper 80s

