Man serving life for killing sex offender loses appeal

UNION, S.C. (AP) - A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports a judge Friday rejected 34-year-old Jeremy Moody's argument his court-appointed lawyers didn't do enough to investigate his mental illness before he pleaded guilty to murder in 2014.

Prosecutors say Moody shot Charles Parker and his wife in their Union home because they knew the mechanic was on the sex offender registry.

Authorities say Moody's wife, Christine, then stabbed the couple. Both of them are serving life sentences after pleading guilty to murder.

Jeremy Moody shouted "see you perverts later" and "that's what child molesters get" at Parker's family as he left court after the plea.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

