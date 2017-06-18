Possible water rescue temporarily shuts down Gervais Street Brid - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Possible water rescue temporarily shuts down Gervais Street Bridge

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Gervais Street Bridge was shut down Sunday morning for what appeared to be a possible water rescue.

Details remain very limited, but WIS was able to confirm that the Columbia Police Department assisted the Columbia Fire Department with investigating a report of someone going under the water and not coming back up.

The bridge was completely shut down for some time Sunday morning, however, some traffic is being allowed to pass through at this time.

Stay with WIS as we will continue to bring the latest details as they become available. 

