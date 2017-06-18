Possible water rescue temporarily shuts down Gervais Street Bridge

The Gervais Street Bridge was shut down Sunday morning for what appeared to be a possible water rescue.

Details remain very limited, but WIS was able to confirm that the Columbia Police Department assisted the Columbia Fire Department with investigating a report of someone going under the water and not coming back up.

The bridge was completely shut down for some time Sunday morning, however, some traffic is being allowed to pass through at this time.

Gervais St Bridge shut down. Looks like crews are doing a water rescue. Waiting on more info though. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/PbfsLDplbU — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

Emergency vehicles still on Gervais St Bridge but it looks like some traffic's being allowed to cross now. @wis10 — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

