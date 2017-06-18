NEW DETAILS: Gervais Street Bridge water rescue continues, one confirmed missing

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting the Columbia Fire Department with a water rescue after one person went missing near the Gervais Street Bridge Sunday morning.

Fire officials say around 11 a.m., four swimmers were distressed in the water below the bridge. One swimmer was able to get to safety on their own while two of the swimmers were rescued by a stranger who was nearby. The fourth swimmer disappeared.

Multiple departments are assisting with the rescue including the Columbia Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Rescue boats and dive teams have continued to search in the water for the missing swimmer while a SLED helicopter is searching from the air.

The bridge was completely shut down for some time Sunday morning, however, some traffic is being allowed to pass through at this time.

Gervais St Bridge shut down. Looks like crews are doing a water rescue. Waiting on more info though. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/PbfsLDplbU — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

Emergency vehicles still on Gervais St Bridge but it looks like some traffic's being allowed to cross now. @wis10 — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

