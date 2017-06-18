NEW DETAILS: Gervais Street Bridge water rescue continues, one confirmed missing

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned.More >>
A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned.More >>
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.More >>
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has decided to reopen Old Sandy Run Road in Calhoun County after the road was closed due to a possible dam breach.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has decided to reopen Old Sandy Run Road in Calhoun County after the road was closed due to a possible dam breach.More >>
The Gervais Street Bridge was shut down Sunday morning for what appeared to be a possible water rescue.More >>
The Gervais Street Bridge was shut down Sunday morning for what appeared to be a possible water rescue.More >>
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.More >>
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.More >>