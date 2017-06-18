Day 2 of search for missing swimming concludes near Gervais Street bridge

The search for a missing swimmer in the Congaree River has concluded for the second day and come to an inconclusive end.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the search is now a recovery effort.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Columbia Fire Department with a water rescue after one person went missing near the Gervais Street Bridge Sunday morning.

Fire officials say around 11 a.m., four swimmers were in distress in the water below the bridge. One swimmer was able to get to safety on their own while two of the swimmers were rescued by a passerby. The fourth swimmer, described as a man in his 30s, disappeared.

Rescue boats, dive teams, and a SLED helicopter were used in the search. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is now leading the recovery effort.

The bridge was shut down for some time Sunday morning. The bridge is now open.

Gervais St Bridge shut down. Looks like crews are doing a water rescue. Waiting on more info though. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/PbfsLDplbU — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

Emergency vehicles still on Gervais St Bridge but it looks like some traffic's being allowed to cross now. @wis10 — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) June 18, 2017

