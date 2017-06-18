Day 2 of search for missing swimming concludes near Gervais Street bridge

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Two library locations in Richland County are closing for renovations on July 1 at 6 p.m.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
SLED is now investigating after the Sumter County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter alleging possible misconduct by high-ranking Sumter County School District employees as the district struggles with budgetary issues.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
Deputies in Kershaw County have arrested two men documented as “Blood” gang members.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
