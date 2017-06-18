One killed in early morning hit-and-run in Lexington County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Lexington County.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning on Westwood Drive. A person was struck and killed by a car that fled the scene after the collision.

The Lexington County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim yet.

Highway Patrol and the MAIT team is investigating. A description of the car involved has not been released yet.

Stay with WIS as we continue to bring the latest details in this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.