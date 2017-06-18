Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Sumter County.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say at 12:35 a.m. a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Ellerbe Mill Road. The car fled the scene after the crash.

The Sumter County Coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Troopers do not have a description of the car involved but anyone who may have any information about the crash is urged to contact Highway Patrol by dialing *HP.

Stay with WIS as we continue to bring the latest details in this crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.