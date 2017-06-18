Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.More >>
Wide-open US Open: 18 players separated by 3 shots; only 8 shots separate top from bottom.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
Jay Sekulow appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper and said Trump's Friday tweet that seemed to confirm that he was being investigated for firing former FBI director James Comey was not a confirmation of an investigation.More >>
Jay Sekulow appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper and said Trump's Friday tweet that seemed to confirm that he was being investigated for firing former FBI director James Comey was not a confirmation of an investigation.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Lexington County.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Lexington County.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Sumter County.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Sumter County.More >>