Families gather at State House for children's health

Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pascagoula early Saturday morning.More >>
Officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pascagoula early Saturday morning.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.More >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.More >>
Families from around the Midlands came together at the State House on Saturday to take a stand for kids - saying it’s time to figure out why childhood disease is becoming more and more common.More >>
Families from around the Midlands came together at the State House on Saturday to take a stand for kids - saying it’s time to figure out why childhood disease is becoming more and more common.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.More >>
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.More >>
In a release early published just after midnight Saturday, SCDOT says pipes underneath S-31, also known as Old Sandy Run Road, were three-fourths full, and rain chances could lead to flash flooding, which could flood the road.More >>
In a release early published just after midnight Saturday, SCDOT says pipes underneath S-31, also known as Old Sandy Run Road, were three-fourths full, and rain chances could lead to flash flooding, which could flood the road.More >>
The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.More >>
The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.More >>