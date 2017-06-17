Update: Coroner identifies driver killed after crashing into Richland County home

The Richland County coroner has identified the driver who died in Richland County after their car ran off the road and hit a house.

The coroner said Mekahya Prince, 28, was transported to a local hospital after the crash and later died from blunt head trauma.

The crash happened on Bluff Road Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was killed after their car ran off the road and struck an abandoned brick house.

