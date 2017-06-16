Road closure continues in area near possible dam breach in Calhoun County

The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.More >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.More >>
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.More >>
In a release early published just after midnight Saturday, SCDOT says pipes underneath S-31, also known as Old Sandy Run Road, were three-fourths full, and rain chances could lead to flash flooding, which could flood the road.More >>
In a release early published just after midnight Saturday, SCDOT says pipes underneath S-31, also known as Old Sandy Run Road, were three-fourths full, and rain chances could lead to flash flooding, which could flood the road.More >>
The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.More >>
The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.More >>
Amid reports of growing anger in private, Trump publicly acknowledges expanding Russia probe includes him.More >>
Amid reports of growing anger in private, Trump publicly acknowledges expanding Russia probe includes him.More >>