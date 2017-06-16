Possible dam breach forces weekend road closure in Calhoun Co.

People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Residents in Pascagoula are surveying the damage this morning after a possible tornado touched down in the area early Saturday morning.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
John G. Avildsen, who directed underdog classics 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' has died at age 81.More >>
In a release early published just after midnight Saturday, SCDOT says pipes underneath S-31, also known as Old Sandy Run Road, were three-fourths full, and rain chances could lead to flash flooding, which could flood the road.More >>
Amid reports of growing anger in private, Trump publicly acknowledges expanding Russia probe includes him.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
