Possible dam breach forces weekend road closure in Calhoun Co.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Old Sandy Run Road in Calhoun County as heavy rains threaten to breach a dam.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, SCDOT announced it would close Old Sandy Run Road near the fire station for the night. The decision to close the road for the entire weekend was announced Saturday afternoon. SCDOT says pipes underneath the road are three-quarters full. If the dam breaches, engineers warn water could flood the road.

Officials say water levels at the dam have not dropped although some erosion of the outer layers of the earthen dam were detected.

SCDOT worked with DHEC, Calhoun County Emergency Manager Bill Minikewiz and the National Weather Service to determine potential impacts.

They say the dam is considered “low hazard,” meaning impact to roads is the greatest risk. They say they made the decision to close Old Sandy Run Road "out of an abundance of caution."

DHEC and SCDOT will revisit the area Saturday to reassess the situation.

There are more than 2,300 regulated dams in South Carolina, according to the DHEC website.

