Carolina Brotherhood rolls through Columbia, honors fallen first responders

Close to two dozen first responders from around the Carolinas made their way into the capital city on a ride of remembrance Friday.

Now in its fifth year, the Carolina Brotherhood Ride raises money to support families of fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

This year, nearly 20 cyclists have been making the trek, which began in North Carolina on June 12 and will end in Beaufort on Saturday, June 17.

The focus of this year’s ride is honoring first responders from both states who died in the line of duty in 2015. It includes slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia and Columbia police officer Stacey Case, who died in a vehicle collision while responding to shots fired call in the Vista.

For more information on how you can help and contribute to the campaign visit: http://carolinabrotherhood.com

