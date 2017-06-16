Man shot in southeast Columbia dies; deputies searching for 2 suspects

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that led to a person's death.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Elm Tree Road off Leesburg Road.

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No arrest have been made and deputies say they are searching for two suspects, but no description was given.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

