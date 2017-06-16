Women say potholes along I-26 blew out their tires

Two Midlands women say they are having to repair their cars because of potholes on Interstate 26.

Donna Shealy and Amber Byrd were both driving westbound on the interstate when they say they hit not one, but two potholes near the Chapin exit. Both of the women suffered blown out tires.

“It was a huge, a loud, very loud noise. It overwhelmed me, I just held on to the steering wheel tighter," Shealy recalled.

As she pulled over to the side of the road, she was not alone. Byrd had driven over the same potholes just before Shealy.

“It shook so bad. My tire was halfway off the wheel and my rim was bent," Byrd said.

The women are now getting estimates for repairs and both were given information about possible reimbursement from the state.

“The highway patrolman told me there was a form I could fill out,” Shealy said.

But both women say the issue goes beyond the cost of the repairs

“The potholes are very deep. I’m just mainly concerned for people’s safety. A life cannot be replaced. Money, they can reimburse us, but if someone loses their life it cannot be replaced,” Shealy said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.