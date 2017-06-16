UPDATE: Missing Lee Co. mother, 5 kids have been located

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a mother and her five children who were all last seen on June 8 are safe and will be making contact with their family soon.

Hattie Denise Shaw, 33, and her five children had not been seen or heard from since June 8. The sheriff's office Facebook page says Shaw is asking for privacy until she makes contact with her family.

No other details were given.

Shaw's family and friends were unsure where the family is and reported her missing on June 15, according to the incident report. Foul play was not expected.

