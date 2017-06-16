Sheriff: Lee Co. mother, 5 kids missing since June 8

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing mother and her five children who were all last seen on June 8.

Hattie Denise Shaw, 33, and her five children have not been seen or heard from since June 8. Their last-known address was on Bowman Road in Lee Co. Shaw has also not reported to her job at Hardee's in Timmonsville.

Shaw's family and friends are unsure where the family is and reported her missing on June 15, according to the incident report. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the well-being of Shaw and her children is "of the utmost concern."

The age of the children is 7, 5, 4, 2, and 2 months old, the report states.

The family may be traveling in a 2001 Green Ford Explorer South Carolina Tag 118 OHS. There is a plastic bag over rear passenger window and one headlight is out.

The incident report also says that Shaw's bank card has not been used in any transactions since she's been missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shaw or her children, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 803-484-5353.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

