Columbia man treats coworkers after winning lottery

A Columbia man treated his coworkers to some burgers and shakes at McDonald's after he found out he was a big winner in the lottery.

He won the $1 million on Tuesday after he entered his non-winning ticket into a second chance drawing. Out of more than 627,00 entries, he was selected to win the money in the Black Ice Millions Second-Chance Promotion.

“I’m debt free now,” the now millionaire said.

His wife was the first to find out about his winning when she read an email that was sent to her husband from the Lottery.

“She told me we won $100,000,” he said. “I read the email and told her, ‘You’d better count the zeros again.’”

The man says he is saving his winnings to retire soon and travel.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.