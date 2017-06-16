Buyouts offered to some workers ahead of Palmetto, Greenville Health partnership

A shakeup is coming to one of South Carolina’s largest and most well-known medical facilities. Palmetto Health has announced a voluntary buyout to its employees earlier this month.

But just how many people will this impact?

We have learned that Palmetto Health Richland is offering voluntary buyouts to some employees and making changes to certain departments at the hospital.

The letter was sent to employees prior to a major announcement that two of South Carolina’s largest hospital systems are forming a partnership.

Palmetto Health stated that these buyouts are unrelated to the partnership. It’s unclear if these buyouts are related to the announcement at all.

On June 2, Palmetto Health Richland announced a voluntary transition incentive program. The offer to Palmetto Health employees was made via a letter sent by the Vice President of human resources, Rob Brinkerhoff.

In the letter, it stated that this was their next step in their Financial recovery plan, noting that they will give employees a chance to leave their position for a significant amount of money “beyond basic severance pay.”

The offer only stands for certain employees who must apply by the end of this weekend, specifically those who are looking for a career or life change. There is no word on how many layoffs could happen or if any layoffs will come at all for the hospital.

Tammie Epps, Palmetto Health’s media relations manager confirmed that Richland Security Services will transition to a contracted service through Allied Universal beginning Friday, Aug. 4.

Epps said this is to provide consistency across the entire health care system who also use Allied Universal.

You can see the letter here:

