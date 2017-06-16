Man sued, placed on trespass notice for requesting public information from school

A Midlands school district is suing a Lexington County man for filing too many public records requests. However, the district says those Freedom of Information Act requests elevated to a level of harassment.

Documents filed in the Lexington County Courthouse show Wayne McKim, a small business owner in Lexington County, filed 18 requests with Lexington County School District Two between Feb. 27 and June 2 of this year.

"On or about mid-February 2017, [McKim] was made aware of numerous possible breaches of public trust by Brookland-Cayce High School," McKim’s attorney wrote.

McKim’s requests ask for information about district audits, the purchase of a stadium scoreboard at Brookland-Cayce High School, data on athletes who have transferred to Brookland-Cayce, and more.

Now, the district is suing McKim. McKim has also been placed on trespass notice for all premises owned by Lexington School District Two at the advice of the school district’s attorney, Jake Moore.

Moore said the district filed a suit because the 18 public records requests were too onerous, too voluminous, and possibly an abuse of the system.

"[McKim] has become obsessed with the School District and has engaged in serious activities intended to abuse the public information system and to harass and interfere with the operation of the School," Moore wrote in the lawsuit. "Additionally, the mode of operation which has been used has been intimidating and threatening should be ordered to stop."

Moore said McKim has also refused to pay the district to procure some of the information. We have learned the district is charging McKim more than $3,000 for one of the requests.

Moore said the steep price is necessary because it’s possible the district would need to hire someone to fulfill the lengthy, time-consuming request.

Meanwhile, a counterclaim by McKim’s attorney tells a different story.

“[The district] has intentionally refused to provide public records,” McKim’s attorney, George Taylor, wrote. "LSD2 has acted in bad faith so as to avoid the disclosure of information that will expose its wrongdoings."

Friday morning, Moore said the district has nothing to hide. Moore said if a judge rules in McKim’s favor, the district will release the information if a fee for that information is paid.

