Gas station employee accused of stealing customer credit card

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An employee at a Garner's Ferry Road gas station has been arrested, accused of stealing a customer's credit card and using it at several businesses.

Shaheen Snider is charged with two counts of  identity theft and one count each of forgery and financial transaction card theft. Snider was arrested Thursday at a home on Garners Ferry Road.

Investigators say while working as a cashier at the Citgo Petro Mart at 6721 Garners Ferry Road, she took a customer's credit card used to purchase gas and returned a different card to the customer. This happened back in May of 2016. The victim later discovered having the wrong credit card.

Deputies say Snider attempted to use the card to make a $1,200 purchase at the Garners Ferry Road Walmart. In May, 2017, Snider used the victim's identification to purchase a room at a Garners Ferry Road hotel. Investigators used surveillance video from the hotel to identify Snider. 

Deputies say Snider faces fraud charges in Calhoun County, Lexington County and the City of Columbia. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

