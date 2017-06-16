Owner searching for Boo Boo after car was stolen with dog inside - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Call West Columbia police if you see this dog, who was inside a vehicle that was stolen (Source: owner) Call West Columbia police if you see this dog, who was inside a vehicle that was stolen (Source: owner)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Keep your eyes open for a certain car and a certain dog. Both of which were stolen.
 
West Columbia police now have a lead on this situation.  Police have not recovered the car or the dog, but they’re working toward that. 
 
Here’s what happened: On Saturday, June 10, a woman was parked in front of St. Paws Thrift Store in West Columbia’s Triangle City. Her car was stolen. Inside the car was her two-year-old Chihuahua named Boo Boo.

He is mostly black with tan and a little white. Boo Boo is microchipped.
 
The stolen car is a 2012 Honda Accord.  It’s a white four-door with a sunroof.
 
If you see either, contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-791-1880.

