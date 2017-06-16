South Carolina's jobless rate and labor force falls slightly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's jobless rate fell again slightly last month, though fewer people are working.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that South Carolina's unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in May, a 0.2-percentage-point drop from April. The state's jobless rate has not been that low since December 2000.

However, about 513 fewer South Carolinians were working in May, or 2.2 million.

The state agency says the overall labor force decreased by about 5,500 people to 2.3 million. That represents the number of people working or actively looking for a job.

Professional and business service jobs saw the biggest month-to-month gain of 2,800 jobs, followed by 2,300 in leisure and hospitality and 1,800 in construction.

The financial industry showed the largest month-to-month decline, with a drop of 800 jobs.

