Woman charged with stealing $30,000 in Rx drugs in pharmacy break-in

Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
South Carolina's jobless rate fell again slightly last month, though fewer people are working.More >>
South Carolina's jobless rate fell again slightly last month, though fewer people are working.More >>