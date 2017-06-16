Woman charged with stealing $30,000 in Rx drugs in pharmacy break-in

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman accused of stealing $30,000 in prescription drugs during a break-in at a pharmacy.

Meghan Russo is charged with burglary and grand larceny. Deputies say she stole the prescription pills during a break-in at Longs Drugs on Farrow Road in September. The front door of the pharmacy had been shattered.

Russo was arrested this week in Sumter. Investigators say they were able to identify Russo by DNA left at the crime scene.

