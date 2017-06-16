'Championship culture' lures former TN assistant, SC native to Gamecocks

A former University of Tennessee assistant and Florence native says the University of South Carolina's status as national champions lured her to the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks announced Jolette Law will be joining Head Coach Dawn Staley's coaching staff.

“The Gamecock championship culture drew me in and made me want to be a part of what [Athletics Director] Ray Tanner and Dawn Staley are building in Columbia," Law said. "I am grateful for Coach Staley bringing me back home to South Carolina.”

Law spent the last six seasons as an assistant with the University of Tennessee. During that time, the Lady Vols have posted an overall record of 128-46 with three appearances in the Elite Eight in the last five years.

“I am excited to welcome Jolette to the Gamecock family,” Staley said. “Her experience as a head coach and recruiter will be instrumental as we continue to compete for and win championships. Her basketball knowledge, energy and passion for the game are invaluable additions to our program.”

“Amazing how things come full circle,” Law said. “I grew up a Gamecock fan, and today I’m proud to say that I am officially part of the Gamecock family. I chose to become a Gamecock for three reasons: First, it brings me closer to my mom, family and friends in Florence. Second, I get to work with Dawn Staley, a good friend who also happens to be a Hall of Famer, an Olympic coach and national champion. Third, the family culture and authentic spirit of the administration, women’s basketball staff, the young ladies on the team and everyone that touches the program is real."

Prior to her time in Tennessee, Law was the head coach at Illinois from 2007-12 with a record of 69-93. She also was an assistant coach at Rutgers under Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee C. Vivian Stringer. In 12 years, the Lady Scarlet Knights went 257-125 with two Final Four appearances.

Law ended her high school playing career at Wilson High in Florence as a three-time All-American and went to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to four straight Big Ten titles.

After her collegiate career, Law joined the Harlem Globetrotters from 1990 to 1994 as the only female player at the time.

Law joins reigning national champion South Carolina, which is in the midst of four-straight SEC regular-season championships and three SEC Tournament titles, just the second program in league history to achieve either streak. The Gamecocks have played in two of the last three NCAA Final Fours and are one of three teams to appear in every AP top 10 since the start of the 2014-15 season. Staley’s teams have won 30 or more games for three straight seasons and played in five of the last six NCAA Sweet 16s.

