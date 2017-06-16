Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped Midlands jail - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped Midlands jail

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Orangeburg County) (Source: Orangeburg County)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for a man who escaped a Midlands jail overnight.

According to Orangeburg County Jail administrator Harold Young, 29-year-old Gregory Prezzy escaped the jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday due to a mechanical malfunction in one of the jail's doors.

According to Young, Prezzy took advantage of the situation, scaled the outside fence, and made his escape.

Young said a bloody towel found at the scene suggests Prezzy cut himself while trying to climb the fence.

Prezzy is in jail for malicious injury to property and a probation violation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 escaped Georgia inmates caught after Tennessee chase

    2 escaped Georgia inmates caught after Tennessee chase

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:49:40 GMT
    Donnie Rowe (L) and Ricky Dubose (R), the inmates who have been caught. (Source: WKRN-TV, Nashville)Donnie Rowe (L) and Ricky Dubose (R), the inmates who have been caught. (Source: WKRN-TV, Nashville)

    Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.

    More >>

    Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus

    Lawsuit alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:18:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.

    More >>

    The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.

    More >>

  • Husband's now mummified body had been in closet 2 years, wife says

    Husband's now mummified body had been in closet 2 years, wife says

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:08:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:08:19 GMT

    There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.  

    More >>

    There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly