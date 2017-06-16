Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped Midlands jail

Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for a man who escaped a Midlands jail overnight.

According to Orangeburg County Jail administrator Harold Young, 29-year-old Gregory Prezzy escaped the jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday due to a mechanical malfunction in one of the jail's doors.

According to Young, Prezzy took advantage of the situation, scaled the outside fence, and made his escape.

Young said a bloody towel found at the scene suggests Prezzy cut himself while trying to climb the fence.

Prezzy is in jail for malicious injury to property and a probation violation.

