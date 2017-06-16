Inmate who escaped Midlands jail captured

Law enforcement officials say an inmate who escaped a Midlands jail overnight has been captured.

Officials at the Orangeburg County Jail say 29-year-old Gregory Prezzy has been apprehended after he escaped the jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday due to a mechanical malfunction in one of the jail's doors.

Prezzy, investigators said, took advantage of the situation, scaled the outside fence, and made his escape.

Prezzy is in jail for malicious injury to property and a probation violation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.